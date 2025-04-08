Raul Aguirre Reflects On Role In Miami's Defense Under Corey Hetherman
The Miami Hurricanes football team finished up their penultimate week of spring practice this past week, and the defense is rounding into form. It's been a major focus this offseason after their struggles last season. Following a recent spring practice session, the media spoke to linebacker Raul Aguirre who touched on a number of topics regarding the defense of new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and his role in it this season.
Aguirre On Hetherman Coaching The Linebackers:
“It’s wonderful, man. I kept up with him when he was over there at Minnesota, and just seeing what he could do as a coach and seeing how he reacts to things. … I’m up there a lot watching film and seeing how he just handles things. I love it. I think he’s a great coach.”
Aguirre On The Expectations Of The Linebackers In This System:
“Play fast. He wants you to be physical, know your alignment. He keeps it very simple. But, you know, being a linebacker, you have to play fast. You have to be smart. You have to be able to communicate. So, he keeps it very simple but doing the little things right. I think [that’s] the policy he keeps with us, making sure we do those little things right. Every day, whether it’s alignment, this thing, making sure we attack those little things to make us the players we want to be.”
Aguirre On Earning A Bigger Role In 2025:
“Being able to learn the things I learned last year, played a lot more and now this year, being able to translate [that and] help out a lot of the, I would say, new guys. We got a lot of transfers, so bonding is big for me right now. Getting the defense tight, getting each other, building that brotherhood, it’s been great so far.”
Aguirre On His Personal Growth And Areas Of Improvement:
“I would say for me, probably just being more of a student of the game. Watching every little detail, as far as how some of the linemen line up, certain formations, they flip it, do it to the other side. So, just detailing out my game a little more and becoming more of a student of the game. All the normal stuff. I’m trying to get faster, stronger, all those normal things, but I would say becoming more of a student of the game is one thing.”
