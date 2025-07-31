Ray Ray Joseph and Miami Receivers Preparing to 'Shock the World' This Season
The Miami Hurricanes have a fun problem to have this season. They have an extraordinarily talented wide receiving core that most might not know. After the action-packed offensive core from last season, the next generation of Hurricanes receivers is preparing to show why they proudly wear the orange and green.
One of those players is junior receiver Ray Ray Joseph.
"I'm just excited, man," Joseph said. "Just excited to put it on the field. But, you know, we just being where are feet right now, you know, fall camp in front of us, so just putting in the working fall camp, just competing, you know, nobody got no jobs, so we all here competing, just making each other better, so that's really the main focus right now. When the season comes, it's gonna be fun, main focus right now just be where our feet are."
With a such a young core, the Canes are moving in the right direction with who they believe are some of the best players for them. Some of them can be on the younger side because the outstanding job in recruiting that coach Mario Cristobal has done. He has brought in a number of guys that are willing to compete.
"I mean, bro, we may be young, but we're hungry, man, and we're all buying into the culture," Joseph said. "We're all buying into the system. We all just got the same come to go. You know, we're not selfish. We all want to see each other eat.
"Nobody really knows our names or what we could be doing on the field, so just being able to shock the world and people not knowing what we are capable of, and nobody really could scheme up against us because they don't know what they're getting, so really super exciting."
Joseph is one of the many players who have stayed true to being a Hurricane despite the availability and accessibility of the transfer portal. Running from the grind has never been a part of his attitude, a trait that he always had; moreover, he also had a player like former Canes receiver legend Xavier Restrepo, whom he continues to lean on.
Restrepo was also a player that waiting his time for the orange and green, and when he saw the field, he was a match-up problem for anyone who tried to guard him. Joseph picked up a few more this learning under Restrepo and stays in touch with him to continue to learn and grow as his opportunity awaits this season.
"He always, reaching out, Joseph said about Restrepo. "He always, you know, always keeping God first, and he always sends the word and just keeps you motivated. But he always just let me know, like, 'man, game move faster, like, you gotta take advantage of every rep. You ain't even to get 1,000 reps, like, how you get in college. You got to take advantage of these reps.'
"So he definitely was letting us know, like, how it is and the real. And he is kind of like one of the first, like NFL guys that I actually have a chance to just easily reach out to. And he always picks up the phone, asks some questions, cracks jokes, and still drops some dimes."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.