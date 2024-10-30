REPORT: Miami Hurricanes Football Set To Open 2025 Season Against Notre Dame
First reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Hurricanes Football team will open their 2025 season on Labor Day weekend against Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium.
An old school rivalry from the late 80s known as the Catholics vs the Convicts.
Sometime between February and May, ABC/ESPN will iron out the details that will land the Notre Dame-at-UM game on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday evenings, or Saturday afternoon. Moreover, the schedule has all four 2025 nonconference games at Hard Rock Stadium: Notre Dame (date TBA), Bethune Cookman on Sept. 6, USF on Sept. 13, and Florida on Sept. 20.
This will also be the first time since the 1971 season that the Hurricanes will play eight home games as they host ACC opponents, Louisville, North Carolina State, Stanford, and Syracuse.
This only leaves four games for the Hurricanes to play on the road as they travel top to play ACC schools FSU, Pittsburgh, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
For the Fighting Irish and the Hurricanes, next year’s game will start a new seven-game series between the schools. Miami and Notre Dame agreed to move the 2024 game to 2026 in South Bend. The teams previously agreed to play at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. The universities are also scheduled to play in 2028, 2031, and 2037 in South Bend, and 2032 and 2034 in Miami.
Miami Hurricanes 2025 Schedule:
Notre Dame: 8/28-9/1 (TBD)
Bethune-Cookman: 9/6
USF: 9/13
Florida: 9/20
ACC Dates TBD:
@ FSU
Louisville
NC State
@ Pitt
@ SMU
Stanford
Syracuse
@ VTech