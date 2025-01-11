REPORT: Miami set to Hire Corey Hetherman as its Next Defensive Coordinator
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes Football week continues to stay hot as they are set to hire a new defensive coordinator after the release of Lance Guidry after a very disappointing season on that side of the ball.
Minnesota's Corey Hetherman is set to join the Miami Hurricanes after a great year leading the Golden Gophers' defense as its coordinator first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Getting a new defensive coordinator was always going to be easy for Mario Cristobal but getting the right one was always the key. Heatherman is coming from the Big 10 which looks to be the superior conference in College Football only adds to what the Hurricanes are trying to in South Beach.
In his first year at Minnesota, Hetherman allowed 17.5 points per game and 4.7 yards per play during the regular season Minnesota finished the 2024 season ranked inside the top ten in many key statistical categories — including fourth in the country in scoring defense (16.9 ppg), fifth in scoring defense (285 ypg), and seventh in pass efficiency defense.
Per Pro Football Focus, the Minnesota defense was graded out as the 22nd-best in the country with the Gophers earning the 21st-best run defense and the 32nd-best coverage rate.
Minnesota held opponents under 20 points eight times in 2024, and faced many of the best teams in conference play. Penn State, one of the best offenses in the country, was held to 26 points and Iowa was the only team to score above 30 against the Gophers.
Hetherman served as the defensive coordinator at James Madison (2018-21)and Maine (2015-18).
In 2021, Hetherman was promoted to Associate Head Coach and was named the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year after James Madison finished with the No. 2-ranked defense in the nation. The Dukes allowed only 275.2 yards per game and also ranked first in the nation in turnovers forced (31), fifth in third-down defense (27.2 percent), seventh in scoring defense (15.4) and eighth in rushing defense (89.0). Four defensive players were recognized as 2021 All-Americans and six were named All-CAA. James Madison ended the season with a 12-2 record and advanced to the FCS semifinals.
At Maine, he quickly flipped Maine into a defensive power in the FCS, which included leading the league in six categories in 2018, highlighted by the FCS-leading rushing defense (79.2). Maine ranked second nationally in sacks (47) and the Black Bears also led the CAA in yards per carry allowed (2.4), interceptions (18), fumble recoveries (13) and fumbles for a touchdown (3). They ranked second in third-down defense (28.4 percent) and fourth in total defense (313.1).