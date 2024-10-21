Samuel Brown And Cam Ward Earn ACC Weekly Honors
Two Hurricanes collected distinction from the Atlantic Coast Conference following standout performances in Miami’s 52-45 win at Louisville. Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week) and Sam Brown Jr. (Receiver of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees, as announced Monday afternoon.
Ward continued his historic start Saturday by becoming the first Miami quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in seven consecutive games and leading the Heisman Trophy race according to many sportsbooks.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior recorded 319 yards through the air and four touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes to their first 7-0 start since 2017. A third of those yards were seen by Brown Jr. who hauled in three catches for 125 yards and one touchdown.
His 49-yard touchdown grab and run put Miami ahead by two scores, before finishing off his day with a 59-yard catch-and-run to set up the game-winning touchdown.
For the game, the Hurricanes finished with 538 yards of total offense, scoring on seven of their first 10 possessions.
Miami has now registered 50-plus points on four different occasions in a season for the first time ever.
Ward was previously tabbed ACC Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 3, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, and Oct. 7. Meanwhile, the weekly accolade marks Brown’s first as a Hurricane.
No. 6 Miami welcomes rival Florida State to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.