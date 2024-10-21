All Hurricanes

Samuel Brown And Cam Ward Earn ACC Weekly Honors

More ACC weekly honors for the Hurricanes as a first time reciptate gets his shine.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) runs after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) runs after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two Hurricanes collected distinction from the Atlantic Coast Conference following standout performances in Miami’s 52-45 win at Louisville. Cam Ward (ACC Quarterback of the Week) and Sam Brown Jr. (Receiver of the Week) were among the weekly conference honorees, as announced Monday afternoon.

Ward continued his historic start Saturday by becoming the first Miami quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in seven consecutive games and leading the Heisman Trophy race according to many sportsbooks.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior recorded 319 yards through the air and four touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes to their first 7-0 start since 2017. A third of those yards were seen by Brown Jr. who hauled in three catches for 125 yards and one touchdown.

His 49-yard touchdown grab and run put Miami ahead by two scores, before finishing off his day with a 59-yard catch-and-run to set up the game-winning touchdown.

For the game, the Hurricanes finished with 538 yards of total offense, scoring on seven of their first 10 possessions.

Miami has now registered 50-plus points on four different occasions in a season for the first time ever.

Ward was previously tabbed ACC Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 3, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, and Oct. 7. Meanwhile, the weekly accolade marks Brown’s first as a Hurricane.

No. 6 Miami welcomes rival Florida State to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

How To Watch: Florida State at No. 6 Miami; Full Week 9 TV Schedule

Read More From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

The First Of Many Explosive Games From Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver Samuel Brown

Where Miami Football Ranks Going Into Week 9

Miami's Offense Finds Its Balance With A Dominant Rushing Attack Against Louisville

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football