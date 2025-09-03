Senior ESPN Analyst Believes This Version of Carson Beck Can Get Miami in the CFP
After one week of play, many of the offseason narratives about No. 5 Miami's quarterback, Carson Beck, have changed.
As Beck said "talk is cheap, actions are expensive."
The Miami Hurricanes are now in prime condition to make the College Football Playoff, but the issue is that it is only week one. The Hurricanes still have 11 more games to play, where things can go by the wayside, similar to last season.
Moreover, the Hurricanes and Beck now have one of the figures of college football believing in them again, Paul Finbaum.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Finebaum loved what he saw from a new Heisman contender and believes he can lead the Canes to the CFP.
"The thing I'll say about Carson Beck is he looked so much better than he did last year at Georgia, and that makes me feel good about Miami's chances," Finebaum said. "I mean, he had a terrible year there, primarily because he didn't have receivers, and he got very frustrated. He came through a couple of times in the flush, but I think he's capable, Cam and Stephen, of leading this team pretty far."
At least for this subject, Finebaum is right. Beck looked comfortable in the pocket with the Hurricanes and flashed the first-round potential he had during the 2023 season. He finished the game 20-31, 205 passing yards, and two touchdowns. This isn't an Arch Manning-level take that instantly blew up in his face to start the season. The Hurricanes have a great chance with Beck to achieve great things and accomplish things that might not have been possible before.
Carson Beck's Serviceable First Game Showed he can be Great For Miami this Season
He also believes that it could be a deep playoff run for the Canes with Beck under center.
"Their schedule, I mean, they've won one of the biggest games on their schedule, so I think they're going to be a playoff team, and Carson Beck is tested enough that he can get them somewhere in that playoff as opposed to just showing up," Finebaum said.
More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.