Miami Star Named To Davey O’Brien Great 8 Following Week One
Miami quarterback Carson Beck was recognized Tuesday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation as one of the Great 8 quarterbacks of the week after guiding the Hurricanes to a victory over Notre Dame.
Beck, who entered the season on the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, delivered a steady performance in his Miami debut. The Jacksonville, Fla., native completed 20 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Hurricanes take down the Fighting Irish, 27-24, with a go-ahead field goal in the final minute from senior kicker Carter Davis.
The Hurricanes’ signal caller was one of three preseason watch list selections to appear on this week’s Great 8, joined by Utah’s Devon Dampier and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.
The Davey O’Brien Award, founded in 1977 and first presented in 1981, is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships and grants to support student-athletes, carrying on the legacy of former TCU star Davey O’Brien – the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same season.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) are set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.
The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes:The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.