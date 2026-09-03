Stanford QB Davis Warren Draws the Eyes of No. 7 Miami After Career Performance

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Good quarterback play is what No. 7 Miami expects to see for most of the season.

They will have to face off against Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Pitt's Mason Heintschel, and others who could give them a run for their money.

However, one player was under the radar entering this season. Furthermore, against the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Hurricanes will have their hands full with Davis Warren under center.

Aug 29, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) during the fourth quarter against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Michigan transfer led the Cardinal offense, while passing for 310 yards on 22-of-34 attempts for a touchdown and a game-winning drive. He finished with a 151 passer rating and a QBR of 75.4.

"I mean, offensively, they piled up 500 yards," Cristobal said about the Cardinal offense and quarterback. "Their quarterbacks got to overcome a lot from a life standpoint as well as a football standpoint, and goes down and completes, I believe, 22 of 34 passes for about 300 yards, six red zone trips, 44 percent on third down. Really impressive stuff."

He was dynamic all over the field, but defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has prepared his troops for anything that will be thrown their way from the QB.

"The quarterback's a guy that's played college football," Hetherman said. "He started nine games. He's played in some of the biggest environments. He has some really good wins, and you can tell he's got a good feel, good control of the offense right now.

"They've done a great job developing him in the offseason and playing together with his teammates and, connecting there. I thought right from the start it looked like he had a really good feel and control of it. He's got to run up and have to get after all day."

Miami's job will be to disrupt the 6-foot-2 senior who enters another big time game against a team that looks to be a national championship contender.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) hits Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's defense is up for the task and has been chomping away, ready for this opportunity.

"Well, we more than ready," Linebacker Mohamed Toure said ahead of the West Coast matchup. "We just been preparing since that. Like you said, it's been seven and a half months. We're just prepared, like we've been preparing every single day, and we're gonna continue to prepare till Friday, continue to prepare for the moment and just be ready when the time comes."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.