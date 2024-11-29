Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown Doesn't Care About Miami Being Ranked
Confidnece is what Syracuse head coach Fran Brown is exuding everytime to speaks and now he has his sights set on No. 6 Miami in the teams final game of the season.
One thing is clear, he doesn't care what people are saying about the Hurricanes. He only knows that his team is playing this weekend and that is all that matters. They could be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, but Brown doesn't even believe the rankings are that accurate anyway.
"I mean with all due respect to them, I am excited we are playing them but it doesn't matter if you are top 10, top 15, whatever you are, we are going to prepare and go out and play the same," Brown said. I don't look at like where they are ranked. I see a lot of 8-3 teams ranked in the country and we are not ranked. I don't know what it takes to be ranked and some of those teams they lose to we beat."
Brown is also excited about the matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the country Miami's Cam Ward and his quarterback Kyle McCord.
Each quarterback are quality team leader and general on the field. This will be a battle between two of the most intelligent quarterbacks in the country and he is just excited to orchestrate the controlled chaos on the field.