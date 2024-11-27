Syracuse is the Championship Game for Cam Ward
This is it. The final game of the season and the stakes could not be higher for No. 6 Miami.
How To Watch: No. 8 Miami's Final Regular Season Game at Syracuse
The ACC Championship game is right at hand for the Hurricanes but the focus is still on a Syracuse team that is ready to break the hearts of many in South Beach. Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward knows this and is treating the regular season finale like the championship game knowing that it's what's on the line.
"We maintain to focus because there is no next week without this week. This is the championship game so we got to win this to get there so you know we are not really worried about the future," Ward said.
The SMU Mustangs have already secured a spot in the championship game and wait for either Miami or No. 12 Clemson who will take out No. 15 South Carolina in their final game of the season if the Hurricanes lose.
Ward knows this was the focus when he decided to join the Hurricanes back in January.
"It's special, it's the main focus for us the whole season was to get a chance every week to play for the ACC Championship and we have been doing that so far," Ward said. "We know that this is the time we got to pull through the most. No matter how you got to get it whether it is one-sided or two or even three. It's good for use. We control our destiny and we are going to try and get it Saturday.