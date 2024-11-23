The Miami Hurricanes Defense Saves the day While Offense Sputters
This season has had its ups and downs for the Miami Hurricanes defense but they come and save the day when the offense struggled to find its way in the third quarter.
There was a moment in the game where everything seem lost for this unit.
Confusion all around and another explosive play happened over the top of the Hurricane's defense that led to a wide-open touchdown. After that, a flip was switched and the defensive unit that the Hurricanes had in the first game of the season showed up when the team needed it most.
It started with a Meesh Powell interception. It was a screenplay called by the Wake Forst offense where he just jumped the pass and took it to the other end for a massive pick-six for the Hurricanes. At that moment, the Hurricanes began to dominate the Deakes.
The quarterback pressure has been lacking in ACC play, however, the Hurricanes forced the action and got five sacks which is the most the team has had in a single game since last season against Virginia.
Rueben Bain Jr. Ahmad Moten Sr., Powell, Wesley Bissianthe, and Ahkeem Mesidor made quarterback Hank Bachmeier struggle to throw the ball or even try to create with his legs. It was a masterclass in the second half from the defensive unit.
This could also highlight how the issues with the communication have held this unit back with many start players ready to become game wreakers whenever the time calls. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has been on the hot seat all season and this win could put a little bit of ice on it.
The Hurricanes still have one win to go before they can get their plane tickets to Charlotte as they will take on one of the most explosive offensives in the ACC in Syracuse to claim their spot in the ACC Championship game against the SMU Mustangs who have solidified its place after a victory against Virginia.