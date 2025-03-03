The Miami Hurricanes land in the top 12 of the No. 4 Wide Receiver Calvin Russell
The Miami Hurricanes have its eye on one of the best recivering in the country.
Per On3 Hayes Fawcett, the Miami Hurricanes are in the top 12 schools of the No. 4 wide reciver in the 2026 class Calvin Russell III.
Alongside Miami, he lists Michigan, North Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Syracuse, Florida, Auburn, USC, and Florida State as schools he would consider attending.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
