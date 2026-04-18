Three Major Takeaways from Miami's Spring Game

CORAL GABLES — The Spring Game for the Miami Hurricanes wasn't televised this season, but there was a lot to like sitting on the sideline at Cobb Stadium on campus.

The Hurricanes faithful were out and happy to see their starting quarterback play live spring ball, while also peeking into what the Canes are building for the 2026 season.

Most already see the Canes' potential, but head coach Mario Cristobal still wants to temper expectations despite the positive outlook.

👀Looks Familiar pic.twitter.com/2icRn3LqSs — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) April 18, 2026

"It was good to see our guys come out and flat out compete and execute," Cristobal said following the scrimmage. "It was obviously a vanilla game plan and so it was good to just watch guys play. Line up and execute and chase and finish. I think you saw that today.

"We have a long, long way to go. We are encouraged and enthused about it, but these guys have no right to hear praise right now. They have done nothing. Absolutely nothing, and we are going to have the most challenging and productive offseason during my time here at the University of Miami."

There are more positives than negatives after the showcase; however, as Cristobal said, there is more growth on both sides of the ball.

Offensive Line Still Has Some Work to Do

Size isn't an issue for the Canes offensive line, but the basics are still being put together. Last season's offensive line was one of, if not the best, in the country. However, there is only one returning starter from last season's rotation, with everyone else taking a step up or being brought in.

Jackson Cantwell continues to be a stone wall and will be one of the best players in the country, regardless of being a freshman, but the run game and how well they protected Mensah were up and down all afternoon.

Nevertheless, this is nothing that they can't get better as this is the end of spring. The Canes line is still gelling together, and remember this is a Cristobal and Alex Mirabal-led group. They will be fine.

Some Canes having some fun🧡💚 #Gocanes pic.twitter.com/NlYMRMe3CF — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) April 18, 2026

Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate's Relationship Underrated

Mensah threw for 4000 yards last season, with Barkate bringing in 1000 of those yards at Duke. Their connection was already well known, but it might be even more underrated than many might have expected.

Barakate caught one of three Mensha touchdowns with a few other catches working in the system. He reads him like the back of a book. It is similar to Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo's connection, and this is without Malachi Toney playing a ton of reps.

Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. were limited to giving others some shine while also trying to keep others as healthy as possible. With that, Mensah and Barkate took over and made play after play.

Miami's Defense Might Be Better

Replacing talent like Rueben Bain Jr., Ahkeem Mesidor, Kieonte Scott, Wesley Bissanthe, and Jakobe Thomas would be hard for any program, but the Hurricanes retooled with even more talent.

Damon Wilson II ate alive whoever was guarding him on the edge, while Boston College transfer Omar Thornton looked like a mix between Thomas and Scott, getting into the backfield with ease and making hard tackles.

The Canes defense also saw their DBs get some signs, even with the limited hitting they could do.

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