Three Storylines I'm Watching Most in Miami's Week 5 Matchup Against Clemson

No. 4 Miami (4-0, 2-0) has a strong lead at the top of the ACC to start the season. After defeating Wake Forest and Stanford, the Canes travel to Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC), who are tied with them in the standings.

Moreover, the Hurricanes are looking to put together their best performance of the season. How will that look? Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this team is one of the best in the country, but treats it like one that hasn't done anything.

So far they haven't. Batting the Tigers on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 will be one of the best viewing periods of the year. Here are some storylines that should be focused on heading into this game that could have a major impact on the rest of the season.

The Cooper Barkate Game?

Sep 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) prepares ro make a touchdown reception as Stanford Cardinal defensive back Lasiah Jackson (33) defends during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that has been quiet all season is the star wide receiver who was supposed to be Miami's No. 2. Barkate hasn't been bad and has three touchdowns this season, but he hasn't had the super explosive game that many have expected out of him yet.

Emphasis on yet. Last season against Clemson, Barkate exploded for six catches,127 yards, and a touchdown. That exact game would unlock another level for this offensive attack, which looks to lean on the run game.

Just How Dominate Will Miami's Defense Be?

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Damon Wilson II (10) defends against Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Angel Flores (7) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson's offense is one of the worst in the conference, giving the Hurricanes one of the best chances to flex their defensive might starting with the defensive line.

The group in total is one of the best in the country with endless talent all over, but with the return of Ahmad Moten Sr. in the. middle and Damari Brown back in the secondary, Miami has a chance to produce many turnovers. It is the one margin that the Hurricanes have been focused on to start the season. Keep that in the back of your mind.

Darian Mensah's Touchdowns-to-Incompletions Ratio in Danger?

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah is the best quarterback in the country. However, others will look towards players in the SEC, specifically in Mississippi, as the land of QBs. Granted, Trindadad Chambliss and Kamario Taylor have been special to start the season, but Miami's star quarterback has been better.

However, Mensah is at risk of losing his touchdown-to-incompletion ratio against the Tigers. Weather might be a factor in the Hurricanes' ability to throw the ball, keeping Mensah's touchdown-setting play low, as well as his throwing attempts.

It could also just be a blend of the Hurricanes running the ball to prove a point that they are a well-balanced offense.

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