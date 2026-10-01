Why Questionable Weather Wouldn't Be So Bad For No. 4 Miami against Clemson

Weather delays are nothing that the Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers have been immune to. Living in South Florida, one second the sky is pitch-black with hurricane-like weather; the next, it's sunny with people on the beach.

The Tigers have faced weather delays throughout this season. Four games and three weather delays for the Tigers. It might be an advantage for anyone but the Hurricanes.

Moreover, there could be a slight chance of another weather delay this weekend, given the amount of wet, warm weather the Tigers have had all season. It's something that Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney would love not to have to deal with again.

"I just hope we can just play a regulation game and not have to have any delays or anything," Swinney said.

Furthermore, the forecast doesn't favor a clean offensive showing that has been on display throughout the year. Miami ranks as the No. 1 overall offense in the country thanks to its passing attack led by Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney.

Even with the most accurate arm in the country, weather can affect any passing attack and limit the Canes passing game. Miami will have to lean on its running game, and no better time than now.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) attempts to catch a pass while defended by Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Denzel Johnson (12) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami wants to be a run-first team, but with the amount of talent on the outside, it's easy to see why they would lean away from it. Against Power Conference schools, the Hurricanes are averaging a little under 140 yards rushing per game.

Great numbers, and overall, the Hurricanes are the second-best rushing team in the ACC through four games (behind Duke), but one thing has been lacking is the nasty yards behind the offensive line. This is a game to lean on Mark Fletcher Jr., Jordan Lyle, Girard Pringle Jr., and Javion Mallory.

Even if they lean on Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, it would also be a breath of fresh air. Miami's running back room is deep, and this style of game can highlight how good Miami's offense is at all levels without CharMar Brown.

"And that room, I said at the beginning of the year, and thank God that we have a talented running back room because that room's— my job is not easy, and it's a very physical job." offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "And, I hate it for Marty, and, he's an awesome kid. I went and saw him last week in the hospital, and man, that's not easy.

"But everybody is praying for him, loving him, rooting on him, and he's rooting us on. And, those guys are, in a way, playing a little bit more on an edge for him too. And so it's good to see those guys step up."

Mensah will more than likely get his Heisman number to keep up with his campaign against Toney, Jerimah Smith, Trinidad Chamblish, and Kamario Taylor. Nevertheless, the story of the game will be Miami's rushing attack.

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