Three Teams That Could Trade Up for Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be the first overall pick when they start calling names at Lambeau Field on April 24. The Tennessee Titans currently hold that pick and are expected to select him, however, they could receive an offer they can't refuse and trade the pick. These are three teams that could trade up to draft Ward.
1. New York Giants
The Giants are the most obvious option. They currently sit with the No. 3 pick in the draft so it wouldn't be quite as expensive for them to move up as most other teams. If they love Ward enough and the Titans don't see a huge gap between him and Shedeur Sanders, a hefty package could be tempting for the Titans who could very possibly trade back and still have a shot to select Sanders as their franchise quarterback. That Ward and Malik Nabers combination could quickly become one of the most dangerous in the league.
2. New York Jets
I wouldn't wish this is on any quarterback because the Jets are where young quarterbacks' careers go to die, however, they have both the need and the pieces to make the move. There has been plenty of rumblings of young players being unhappy in New York who may need a fresh start. If they traded their seventh overall pick along with a future first and threw in a young stud like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, or even Sauce Gardner, it could get a deal done.
3. San Francisco 49ers
This is more of a long shot, but there is some validity to it. What if the Niners don't believe in Brock Purdy as their franchise quarterback and don't want to pay him the massive contract he's going to get? The Titans could view him as a franchise quarterback and a much safer option. Purdy along with the 11th overall pick, and some additional picks would be an intriguing offer if the Titans don't see Ward as a slam-dunk prospect.
