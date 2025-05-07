Titans Rave About Cam Ward’s Confidence, Work Ethic, Franchise Potential
Since the Tennessee Titans selected former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in April and committed to making him their franchise quarterback, we have heard nothing but praise for him, whether it has been coming from new teammates, former teammates, new coaches, or former coaches. Now we are hearing that same praise from the Titans' general manager, Mike Borgonzi, and team president Chad Brinker.
Borgonzi On The Importance Of Drafting Ward:
"I just think if you identify a franchise quarterback, there's really not a price that you can pay for that," Borgonzi said. "That's the most important position in all of sports. He's a young quarterback and he still has a lot of things to work on, but I think the intangibles with him, his work ethic, his want to become better, we felt comfortable with that... You can feel the confidence. It is not cocky or arrogant, but there's a confidence there that you need to have as a player and a quarterback."
Brinker On Ward's Confidence:
"It was a cool moment," Brinker said. "Cam, he's confident. But I wouldn't say he's cocky. There's a fine line between the two and he carries himself the right way."
However, perhaps no one sums up Ward's confidence and what he's about more than Ward himself.
Ward On His Realizing His NFL Dream:
"I've had the dream since I was a little kid," Ward said. "I had bigger aspirations than being just a draft pick. I just think I just wanted it more. I have a true love for the game of football and believe if you put in hard work with God on your side, a lot of stuff can take care of itself."
