It is November. For head coach Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes are already in playoff football mode.

"I mean, November is championship football," Cristobal said. "That's the whole goal, right? And you look around the country, and you have to be really grateful if it's November and you're playing for something relevant, something meaningful. It's almost like ,we talk to the team, it's analogous to heavyweight boxing, right? 15 rounds in November is rounds 11 through 15, right?

"Really separates teams from another competitors, from one another, and they can never be taken for granted. Look around the country at how many teams, teams that we actually faced last year in the postseason, right, and not in similar spots. And that's not a knock on anybody.

"Football's hard, so buckle up every day, bring your best, do right by players, and if you have an opportunity to be in a position like this in November, show your gratitude by working even harder, and take the program, its people, and everything to another level."

Not only does this help the Canes remain in the right mindset as the College Football Playoff continues to be released weekly, but it also helps with focus on the last two weeks of the season.

After dropping from No. 1 to No. 7, the Hurricanes stay in range of hosting a home game, but it might be too late for the Canes to be one of the teams with a bye in the first week of the playoffs.

RANK TEAM RECORD 1. Georgia 9-1 2. Utah 10-0 3. Alabama 8-2 4. UCLA 10-0 5. Texas 8-2 6. Notre Dame 9-1 7. Miami 9-1 8. Indiana 9-1 9. Tennessee 8-2 10. BYU 8-2 11. Wake Forest 9-1 12. Texas Tech 9-1 13. Oregon 7-3 14. Ohio State 7-3 15. Iowa 8-2 16. Kentucky 7-3 17. Boise State 9-1 18. USC 7-3 19. Arizona 7-3 20. Houston 7-3 21. South Carolina 6-4 22. Oklahoma 6-4 23. Louisville 7-3 24. Florida 6-4 25. Ole Miss 6-4

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 31, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15

Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.

Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and giving up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.

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