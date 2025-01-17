Way too Early Heisman Odds for Carson Beck
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to be even better this year as step four of head coach Mario Cristobal's plan has started to take effect.
He has a new potential superstar quarterback who has now entered as a favorite in many sportsbooks to win the Heisman after this season. Many have him as a +600 favorite while others have a +800 for the newest quarterback for the Orange and Green.
Cam Ward was snubbed in terms of the votes he got in the leading weeks before the Ceromny finished fourth, but that is what happens when teams start to lose. The Hurricanes team now with Beck has a chance to go undefeated with a revamped defense that is as vibrate as ever.
But this is about Beck and how he will be one of the favorites to win the Heisman. He still has other competition around the corner because of other quarterbacks transferring and superstar receivers beginning to get praise.
Other players like Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith and even the rise of Texas QB Arch Manning will give Beck a run for his money as the season progresses. Beck could also just blow them out of the water with the offensive line that has been built for the Canes or many other players give them a chance as well.