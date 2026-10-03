What Is the Target Date For Miami's Xavier Lucas's Return?

After being listed as questionable on the first injury report ahead of No. 4 Miami's road test against Clemson, the Hurricanes star cornerback has been ruled out for the game.

However, signs point to him getting healthier over time, and with a bye week coming up, Xavier Lucas will have more time to return to the team, which desperately needs secondary depth.

Head coach Mario Cristobal hinted at a possible return during his weekly press conference on Monday, highlighting how Lucas is making progress. The former transfer star was listed as questionable on the injury report, hinting at a return in the near future.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Getting closer, not all the way there yet," Cristobal said about Lucas during his Monday presser. "Hopefully good news later this week. There's been a lot of progress, works his butt off, but not all the way there. Hopefully by late tomorrow, Wednesday, early, we'll know. It’s a possibility."

When Will He Return?

All signs point towards Lucas getting an extra week of rest after the Clemson game and returning against the Florida State Seminoles when Miami returns home. It would be the perfect time for the talent that the Noles have in their receiver room, even with questionable quarterback play.

Regardless, the Hurricanes' defense is not struggling without him. Miami has the No. 2 overall defense in the country, and Ethan O'Connor has been one of the best corners in the country. Moreover, O'Connor is Miami's CB 3 behind Lucas and OJ Frederique Jr. and has been playing at an elite level with more time on the field.

Furthermore, the Hurricanes are expecting cornerback Damari Brown back against the Tigers, helping the Canes move Bryce Fitzgerald back to his original safety spot, providing the depth Miami needs.

Hurricanes Out against Clemson

- Sophomore wide receiver Joshua Moore (right shoulder; out for season)

- Junior cornerback Xavier Lucas (undisclosed)

- Redshirt junior running back CharMar "Marty" Brown (right knee; out for season)

- Sophomore cornerback Ja'Boree Antoine (undisclosed)

- Redshirt junior tight end Owen Ruskavich (undisclosed)

- Junior cornerback Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr. (left shoulder)

- Sophomore tight end Luka Gilbert (undisclosed; out for season)

Clemson Players Out:

- Freshman safety Polo Anderson

- Freshman cornerback Shavar Young Jr.

- Fifth-year wide receiver Cole Turner

- Junior running back David Eziomume

- Senior running back Jay Haynes (non-injury-related)

- Junior defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly

- Junior offensive tackle Mason Wade

- Senior defensive tackle Markus Strong

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.