What Test Do Miami’s Offensive Line and Running Backs Face Against Pitt

No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) hosts Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday at noon ET at Hard Rock Stadium in a big conference game.

While the Hurricanes enter as heavy favorites, one of the clearest tests for their offense centers on the line of scrimmage. Miami’s offensive line and running backs are going up against a Pittsburgh run defense that ranks No. 1 in the nation.

Pitt is allowing just 57.3 rushing yards per game and roughly 2.0 yards per carry. The Panthers have held most opponents well under 100 rushing yards, and their front has been one of the country's most consistently disruptive units.

Players like Jeremiah Marcelin, Cruce Brookins, and Sean FitzSimmons are just a few players from that unit who have made that run defense one of the best in the country.

"They are great," Ryan Rodriguez said of the Panthers' defensive front.

"They have a great scheme. They have a great coach in Coach Narduzzi, who is respected by everyone. They have veteran defensive tackles and linebackers that I remember from last year and they are going to play hard."

For a Miami offense that ranks near the top of the FBS in total yards and scoring, establishing the run will be a meaningful measuring stick.

Miami’s Ground Game

With how inconsistent it has been to start the year, the Hurricanes average 226.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 13th nationally.

The backfield is led by senior Mark Fletcher Jr., who has 373 yards on 68 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns. A player who has introduced himself to the country is true freshman Javian Mallory. He has recorded 397 yards on 52 carries, averaging a staggering 7.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns.

Mallory has emerged as a dynamic playmaker who creates yards after contact, while Fletcher provides physicality and experience between the tackles. Miami has also shown it can lean on the run late in games to control tempo and finish drives.

Don’t be surprised to see more of Jordan Lyle as it looks like he is getting into a bit of a rhythm now after making his season debut a couple of games ago.

Jordan Lyle Runs Over Ashlynd Barker pic.twitter.com/XkqPMwJSFz — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 18, 2026

The offensive line has dealt with injuries and shuffling throughout the season but has shown signs of improvement.

The group has helped Miami generate solid yards before contact in recent weeks, and the unit has been credited with limiting sacks while opening lanes for a talented backfield as of late.

How consistently the five starters can create push and sustain blocks against Pitt’s physical front will be a primary focus.

Why This Matchup Matters

Miami’s offense is at its best when the run game is balanced and effective.

A productive ground attack opens play-action opportunities for quarterback Darian Mensah and keeps defenses from loading up against the pass. Against a Pitt defense that has excelled at stuffing the run and limiting explosive plays on the ground, the Hurricanes will need clean communication, physicality at the point of attack, and patience from the backs to create second-level opportunities.

Pitt’s defensive identity under its front seven has been to win early downs, force longer third downs, and keep teams from controlling the line of scrimmage.

Pitt does have a great team and we know that, but we’re just working on us getting better every day, in our run game in general... So, Pitt does have a great run defense. RT Matthey McCoy

What to Watch

Something to watch will be the early downs for the Hurricanes.

Miami’s ability to run the ball efficiently on early downs and in short-yardage situations will determine whether the Hurricanes can dictate tempo or whether Pitt can keep the game in striking range.

Key indicators will include Miami’s yards per carry, success rate, and how the offensive line handles Pitt’s interior and edge defenders. The Hurricanes’ running back depth gives them options if one back is bottled up, but the foundation still starts up front.

For Pitt, maintaining its top-ranked run defense against one of the more productive rushing attacks it has faced will be central to its plan of slowing Miami’s offense.

Saturday’s game offers a clear look at whether Miami’s offensive line and running backs can continue their development against elite competition. How the Hurricanes perform in the trenches will play a significant role in determining how effectively they can move the ball and sustain drives against a stingy Pittsburgh defense.

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