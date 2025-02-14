When Will Reggie Wayne Get Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Another Pro Football Hall of Fame vote has come and gone and per usual the committee has snubbed another more than deserving star wide receiver. They have made an unconscionable habit of this so no one should be surprised, however, it is understandable to be disappointed in a committee that has continued to display incompetence when it comes to inexplicably holding out deserving wide receivers for multiple years before finally letting them in. The 2025 Hall of Fame class is the smallest in two decades and they still couldn't find a spot for former Indianapolis Colts and Miami Hurricanes great Reggie Wayne.
Wayne sits in the top 10 all-time with 1,070 career receptions and 14,345 career yards. His career was also highlighted by six Pro Bowl selections, a highlight reel of big plays in both the playoffs and regular season, and of course a Super Bowl ring with the Colts. He played opposite Marvin Harrison for a significant stretch of his career forming one of the most formidable WR duos in NFL history.
The issue here is that these Hall of Fame voters want to make things about themselves and uphold some arbitrary ideals they've made up in their own minds about how long a player has to wait to get voted in. Their careers are over. If they are a Hall of Famer in 2026 then they were a Hall of Famer in 2025. Nothing they did has changed in any way. There is no excuse to hold any of these players out other than an overloaded draft class which this class is not. On the bright side, they finally let Sterling Sharpe in after decades of holding him out for no good reason, because that makes sense. Maybe he snuck into a Packers game last year and caught a few more TD passes to put him over the top and it flew under the radar. Who's to say? Reggie Wayne's reaction to the decision perfectly exemplifies how we all feel about this topic...
