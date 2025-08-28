Who's on the Call for No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have a primetime game this weekend against No. 6 Notre Dame, and what better way to kick-start the season off with one of the best commentary teams in the country, Greg McElroy and Sean McDonough.
They are the No. 2 ABC/ESPN team, which left Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit to the Saturday night matchup between No. 4 Clemson and No. 9 LSU to kick start week one of the college football season.
For the first time since 2017, the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame will face off against each other in one of the most important matchups of the year — and it's only week one.
The Hurricanes are coming in prepared to upset the Fighting Irish to start the season in a home opener that is expected to be the loudest Hard Rock Stadium has been since The Weeknd concert a few weeks prior. In a football sense, it will be the loudest the stadium has been since the Canes defeated the Irish in their last matchup.
The Hurricanes are set to debut Carson Beck in the orange and green, while the Marcus Freeman-led Irish will be debuting their redshirt freshman CJ Carr. It will be a hard-nosed battle between two of the top programs in the nation as they try to set the tone for the season.
How to Watch: No.6 Notre Dame vs. Miami
Who: Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes
When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The last time the Fighting Irish saw the field was in defeat in the National Championship to Ohio State, 34-23.
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes ended their campaign against the Iowa State Cyclones in a controversial defeat, not because of what was going on during the game, but the conversation around eventual No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward only playing a half of football.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met, Miami handled Notre Dame decisively, 41–8, which shifted the Hurricanes' culture for the better.
