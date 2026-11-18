At the end of the day, it is about playing who is in front of you, but if the College Football Playoff started today, No. 7 Miami would have a home game against BYU. That would lead to another game against the potential Big 12 winner, Utah.

That path would get the Hurricanes all the way to the semifinals and potentially the National Championship game against one of the best teams in the country. Moreover, with a potential home game, it could also give the team more rest, with other talented players coming out of the injury booth.

But in the eyes of the CFP committee and the committee chair, unless something drastic happens in front of them, the Hurricanes can win out and will likely still be in the six-to-eight range.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands off the football to running back Javian Mallory (21) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's hard for me to sit here with two weeks left in the regular season and of course championship weekend to say what can happen with Miami in the rankings and those above them," Hunter Yurachek said.

"Obviously, if there's some movement or losses in teams above them, that helps them as long as they continue to win. Then of course if they advance to the ACC championship game, if it is indeed Wake Forest, they have an opportunity against a ranked team on championship weekend."

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The College Football Playoff bracket if the season ended today 🏆 pic.twitter.com/V93mGIHGt9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 18, 2026

If Miami were able to get through the Big 12 gauntlet, they would face Alabama or a rematch against Notre Dame. The dream would be to have a healthy Malachi Toney by this point and get the rematch against their rivals in the Fighting Irish, showing that the first outing was just a miscalculation.

Moreover, with how they are playing on defense, they'll have a chance to make many plays against some of these turnover-prone teams. Miami's best chance at getting to the Championship game comes with getting healthy at the right time, while also having favorable matchups, as they have now.

However, none of this matters now. All focus is on reaching the ACC Championship game to face, potentially, Wake Forest for the second time this season. First, they have to get through Virginia Tech and Boston College to make that dream a reality. It would also be the best regular season in the Mario Cristobal era.

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