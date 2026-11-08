Miami's Latest Polling Give an Idea of Where the CFP Committee Will Place Them

The College Football Rankings still have the Miami Hurricanes as the No. 1 team in the country, but those things can change quickly after a loss.

Miami lost in South Bend to No. 11 Notre Dame 31-24, but that didn't change many eyes of the USA Today Coaches Polls and the AP Poll.

Miami was the consensus No. 1 Team in the country. After the Loss, the AP Poll has released the Hurricanes as the No. 5 team in the country, while the coaches' poll has them ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

Notre Dame was ranked in the top five times in both polls entering the game and now sits as the No. 3 team in the country. The CFP Rankings are going to highlight what the committee has really seen this season compared to the first week.

AP Poll — Week 10

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Georgia 8-1 53 2. Utah 9-0 12 3. Notre Dame 8-1 5 4. UCLA 9-0 0 5. Miami 8-1 0 6. Indiana 7-1 0 7. Alabama 7-2 0 8 Texas 7-2 0 9 Tennessee 7-2 0 10 Texas Tech 8-1 0 11 Wake Forest 8-1 0 12 BYU 7-2 0 13 Kentucky 7-2 0 14 Houston 7-2 0 15 USC 6-2 0 16 Iowa 6-2 0 17 Boise State 8-1 0 18 Oregon 6-3 0 19 Ole Miss 6-3 0 20 South Carolina 6-3 0 21 Ohio State 6-3 0 22 Arizona 7-2 0 23 New Mexico 8-1 0 24 LSU 6-3 0 25 SMU 7-2 0

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

COACHES POLL — Week 10

Rank Team Record First-Place Votes 1. Georgia 8-1 54 2. Utah 9-0 14 3. Notre Dame 8-1 2 4. UCLA 9-0 1 5. Indiana 8-1 2 6. Miami 7-1 0 7. Alabama 7-2 0 8 Texas 7-2 0 9 Tennessee 7-2 0 10 Texas Tech 8-1 0 11 Wake Forest 8-1 0 12 BYU 7-2 0 13 Kentucky 7-2 0 14 USC 7-2 0 15 Iowa 6-2 0 16 Houston 6-2 0 17 Ole Miss 8-3 0 18 Boise State 6-3 0 19 Oregon 6-3 0 20 Ohio State 6-3 0 21 Arizona 6-3 0 22 LSU 7-2 0 23 SMU 8-1 0 24 South Carolina 6-3 0 25 New Mexico 7-2 0

Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern.

Others Receiving Votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.

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