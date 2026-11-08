Miami's Latest Polling Give an Idea of Where the CFP Committee Will Place Them
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The College Football Rankings still have the Miami Hurricanes as the No. 1 team in the country, but those things can change quickly after a loss.
Miami lost in South Bend to No. 11 Notre Dame 31-24, but that didn't change many eyes of the USA Today Coaches Polls and the AP Poll.
Miami was the consensus No. 1 Team in the country. After the Loss, the AP Poll has released the Hurricanes as the No. 5 team in the country, while the coaches' poll has them ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.
Notre Dame was ranked in the top five times in both polls entering the game and now sits as the No. 3 team in the country. The CFP Rankings are going to highlight what the committee has really seen this season compared to the first week.
AP Poll — Week 10
Rank
Team
Record
First-Place Votes
1.
Georgia
8-1
53
2.
Utah
9-0
12
3.
Notre Dame
8-1
5
4.
UCLA
9-0
0
5.
Miami
8-1
0
6.
Indiana
7-1
0
7.
Alabama
7-2
0
8
Texas
7-2
0
9
Tennessee
7-2
0
10
Texas Tech
8-1
0
11
Wake Forest
8-1
0
12
BYU
7-2
0
13
Kentucky
7-2
0
14
Houston
7-2
0
15
USC
6-2
0
16
Iowa
6-2
0
17
Boise State
8-1
0
18
Oregon
6-3
0
19
Ole Miss
6-3
0
20
South Carolina
6-3
0
21
Ohio State
6-3
0
22
Arizona
7-2
0
23
New Mexico
8-1
0
24
LSU
6-3
0
25
SMU
7-2
0
COACHES POLL — Week 10
Rank
Team
Record
First-Place Votes
1.
Georgia
8-1
54
2.
Utah
9-0
14
3.
Notre Dame
8-1
2
4.
UCLA
9-0
1
5.
Indiana
8-1
2
6.
Miami
7-1
0
7.
Alabama
7-2
0
8
Texas
7-2
0
9
Tennessee
7-2
0
10
Texas Tech
8-1
0
11
Wake Forest
8-1
0
12
BYU
7-2
0
13
Kentucky
7-2
0
14
USC
7-2
0
15
Iowa
6-2
0
16
Houston
6-2
0
17
Ole Miss
8-3
0
18
Boise State
6-3
0
19
Oregon
6-3
0
20
Ohio State
6-3
0
21
Arizona
6-3
0
22
LSU
7-2
0
23
SMU
8-1
0
24
South Carolina
6-3
0
25
New Mexico
7-2
0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 19 Missouri; No. 23 Northwestern.
Others Receiving Votes: Duke 172; Missouri 147; Oklahoma State 27; Northwestern 17; Illinois 13; North Texas 7; Louisville 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 5; Oklahoma 2; Minnesota 2; Air Force 1.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5