Why No. 1 Miami’s RB Depth Could Be the Difference Against North Carolina

When No. 1 Miami steps into Kenan Stadium on Halloween night for a 7:30 p.m. ET showdown with North Carolina on ABC, the Hurricanes’ explosive passing game will draw most of the attention.

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney have powered one of the nation’s most potent offenses as both are primed Heisman candidates.

Yet the backfield’s depth and versatility may prove just as decisive against a Tar Heels defense that has been tested on the ground.

Miami enters 7-0 (5-0 ACC) averaging roughly 211 rushing yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry, with 20 rushing touchdowns through seven contests.

The Hurricanes have shown they can lean on the run to control tempo, finish drives, and keep defenses honest even when the passing attack is rolling.

The Hurricanes have two legitimate starters in the backfield

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (6) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Mark Fletcher Jr. remains the room’s physical tone-setter. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back has 81 carries for 410 yards and seven touchdowns in six games.

A proven workhorse who thrived in last year’s College Football Playoff run, Fletcher brings experience, contact balance, and the ability to grind out tough yards between the tackles. He has dealt with minor bumps this season but continues to find the end zone regularly. Fletcher will be the lead back for Miami, but there is an emerging star who has also been the co-starter alongside him.

The passing of the torch from Mark Fletcher Jr. to Javian Mallory for this program is going to be so nice



From one of the greats to a future great pic.twitter.com/vLUl665eEp — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) October 24, 2026

True freshman Javian Mallory, who is Miami’s leading rusher in yards, has been spectacular.

Mallory has 59 carries for 444 yards, averaging over seven yards per carry and recording seven touchdowns. The former West Boca Raton standout has delivered in high-leverage spots, including a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance in the double-overtime win over Florida State and a two-score outing against Pittsburgh.

His efficiency, vision, and ability to create yards after contact have given the offense an explosive complement to Fletcher’s power. His contact balance and burst are impressive, as fans are having flashbacks to a young Frank Gore who played for the Canes back in the day.

There's an argument to be made that Mallory should be getting more snaps than Fletcher due to how well he's been playing. It can reduce wear and tear on Fletcher, as Miami will need him in the big games down the line, and he will most likely be the workhorse he was last year in the playoffs.

The room extends well beyond that duo.

Jordan Lyle with the nice run pic.twitter.com/hB19jchrS8 — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 24, 2026

Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle, and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey provide additional options with different skill sets from the top two. While CharMar Brown suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year, the remaining group still gives offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and head coach Mario Cristobal the luxury of rotating backs to stay fresh over the course of a game and season.

Lyle has been ramping up, appearing in the last four games and getting into a rhythm. He looks to be the third back for Miami, with Pringle behind him. They both provide speed, while the latter is more of a receiving threat out of the backfield.

How they match up against UNC

North Carolina’s run defense has allowed 167.7 rushing yards per game this season and has been vulnerable at times against physical or explosive ground attacks. At home, they have struggled to stop the run, allowing a little over 220 yards per game.

While Bill Belichick’s unit can generate pressure and has shown flashes, Miami’s combination of size, speed, and multiple capable ball-carriers presents a difficult matchup.

Pro Football Focus graded the Tar Heels' run defense as the 12th best run defense in the ACC.

When Notre Dame played at Chapel Hill in early October, the Fighting Irish ran for 241 yards and averaged a little over five yards per carry. They’ve struggled to run the ball this season, but they found more success against North Carolina than in previous games.

UNC surrendered 199 rushing yards last week to Syracuse, where they fell short in overtime, 30-31.

In a potential trap game before a high-profile trip to Notre Dame, the Hurricanes’ ability to establish the run early could set the tone, wear down North Carolina’s front, and open up play-action opportunities for Mensah and Toney. If one back is slowed, another one is ready to step in and make plays.

Miami’s backfield won’t be the only factor on Halloween night, but its depth and production give the Hurricanes a clear edge in sustaining drives, controlling the clock, and finishing with the ground game.

Against a Tar Heels team looking for a signature upset, that balance could be the difference.

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