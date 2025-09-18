With Questionable Quarterback Play, Miami Could Have the Next No. 1 Overall Pick
Unguardable, unblockable, and unstoppable. That would be the description of a player who can't miss in the NFL Draft and likely be the No. 1 pick.
No. 4 Miami (3-0) has one of those players, and with the questionable quarterback play in this class, Rueben Bain Jr. has the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Although it has only been three games in this early season, Bain has a strong argument to be the best defensive player in the country. The Hurricanes have already faced off against two ranked opponents, and neither could slow down the beast that the Hurricanes hold.
Early Look at the NFL Draft Board:
The New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New York Giants are all primed to have a terrible season this year. The issue is which team needs Bain the most on the board. Most would look for a quarterback like the Dolphins and the Jets.
The Saints will test second-year player Spencer Rattler for another season, while the Giants have Jaxson Dart ready to take over. However, it also depends on who gets the No. 1 pick. If it is the Saints, an edge rusher is what they have been missing for the past few years since the departure of Trey
Hendrickson and the decline of future Hall of Famer Cam Jordan.
For the Giants, they need help on the offensive line, so that would be their first likely choice in the matter, especially after taking Abdul Carter in the first round of last season's NFL Draft. It all comes down to the Saints and whether they will drop to being the worst team in the NFL this season, like many have projected at the start of the year.
This would also mean the Hurricanes would have produced back-to-back No. 1 overall picks with quarterback Cam Ward already lighting up the NFL, being the first player taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It would be the first school since Oklahoma from 1999-2000 to have back to back No. 1 overall picks.
Bain is on pace to be a Heisman contender as well, along with teammate Carson Beck. There is a lot more that he can do to help his case as the Canes take the Florida Gators (1-2) in a prime time matchup with all eyes on him.
