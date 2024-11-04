Xavier Restrepo Earns ACC Honors After Record Breaking Weekend
After his incredible record-breaking performance against Duke, the Miami Hurricanes all time receptions and yards leader garners his first ACC Honors of the season.
Xavier Restrepo brought in eight catches for 146 yards and a career-best three touchdowns to help Miami post 50-plus points for the fifth different time in 2024 to earn his first ACC honors of the season.
Restrepo now holds the all-time receptions (182) and receiving yards (2,573) record for the Miami Hurricanes. He has passed Santana Moss' Miami career record of 2,546 receiving yards and Miami Harley's program record of 182 receptions.
Restrepo also became the first Miami player with at least 850 receiving yards in multiple seasons.
Now with the record set, Restrepo is on pace for another 1000-yard season and has started to make his way into the Biletnikoff talks as one of the best receivers in the country. There is still more for him to do, but the Hurricanes are one of the five remaining teams that are still undefeated and a clash with an old coordinator in the ACC Championship game looks to be in motion.