Xavier Restrepo Earns ACC Honors After Record Breaking Weekend

After a record-breaking day, the all-time receptions and receiving yards leader earns his first ACC honors of the year.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Jacolby George (not pictured) against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After his incredible record-breaking performance against Duke, the Miami Hurricanes all time receptions and yards leader garners his first ACC Honors of the season.

Xavier Restrepo brought in eight catches for 146 yards and a career-best three touchdowns to help Miami post 50-plus points for the fifth different time in 2024 to earn his first ACC honors of the season.

Restrepo now holds the all-time receptions (182) and receiving yards (2,573) record for the Miami Hurricanes. He has passed Santana Moss' Miami career record of 2,546 receiving yards and Miami Harley's program record of 182 receptions.

Restrepo also became the first Miami player with at least 850 receiving yards in multiple seasons.

Now with the record set, Restrepo is on pace for another 1000-yard season and has started to make his way into the Biletnikoff talks as one of the best receivers in the country. There is still more for him to do, but the Hurricanes are one of the five remaining teams that are still undefeated and a clash with an old coordinator in the ACC Championship game looks to be in motion.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

