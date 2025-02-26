Xavier Restrepo NFL Combine Draft Profile and Results
Xavier Restrepo fits the profile of a slot receiver who can go and get those tough yards and move the chains. We see shades of Jarvis Landry and Julian Edelman in him. This young wideout is as tough as they come and it would be a mistake to overlook what a nuanced route runner and smart player he truly is. He has the type of skill set that may not show up at the NFL Scouting Combine, but will absolutely be evident as soon as you see him on an NFL field. If somehow he falls past the second round, the team who drafts him will be getting a massive steal. However, we don't see that happening and expect him to be a strong pickup in the middle of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Combine Profile: Xavier Restrepo
Position: Wide Receiver
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Slot Receiver
Age: 22
DOB: 4/22/2002
Height: 5'9
Weight: 200 lbs
40-Time: 4.45
Position Ranking: 7
Draft Round Projected: Day 2
Xavier Restrepo Strengths
- Fierce Competitor
- Leader On and Off the Field
- Outstanding and Advanced Route Runner
- Manipulates Defensive Backs with Change of Speeds and Acceleration
- Creates Consistent Separation
- Elite Short-Area Quickness
- Sharp Precise Cutting Ability
- High Football IQ and Understanding of Various Defensive Schemes
- Strong Pre-Snap Recognition
- Impressive Hands
- Very Physical for his Size
- Highly Productive
- Displays Concentration and Playmaking Ability Even in Traffic
- Willing Blocker in the Run Game
Xavier Restrepo Weaknesses
- Limited by Size from Being a WR1
- Lacks Elite Explosion
- Overmatched as a Blocker in the Run Game by Bigger Defenders
- Athletic NFL Defensive Backs May Pose an Issue on the Next Level
- Small Catch Radius
