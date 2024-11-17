No. 9 Miami Has Even More Pressure After No. 20 Clemson Win
By the skin of their teeth, The Clemson Tigers found a way to defeat Pitt after quarterback Cade Klubnik sprinted off for a 50-yard touchdown to seal the game.
The Tigers are now finished with conference play and have solidified their claim to the top of the ACC after finishing 7-1 in conference play. They are 8-2 on the season and with two games remaining on their schedule, they have a strong chance to make it to Charlette for the ACC Championship game.
After the bye week concludes, the Hurricanes can put the tigers back in their cages. Two games remain for the Canes, and they hold their destiny. First is Wake Forest, then Syracuse. These are two teams that have the chance to put up huge numbers against a struggling Miami defense and create havoc in the ACC.
The question now is, how many more rabbits does Cam Ward have in his hat? He has single-handedly put this program on his back and put himself in the Heisman conversation because of it. He should have a few left after this bye week as they have a clear-cut path to the ACC Championship game as long as they show up and perform and prove they are not to be run over.
