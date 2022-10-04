2024 WR Prospect Has Miami Hurricanes on His Short List

The Miami Hurricanes have made it clear that receiver is a priority for them on the recruiting trail. While their current 2023 commits tote some big names like Robby Washington and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, it never hurts to look ahead to the future. One 2024 prospect that the Hurricanes have been in contact with is wide out Mazeo Bennett.

From Greenville (S.C.) High School, Bennett is one of the top players in his class, regardless of position. The 5-foot-11 and 175-pound wide receiver caught five touchdowns and returned a kick for a score last season, and he's already off to a hot start in his 2022 campaign.

Bennett's caught the attention of the nation's top programs and has become a coveted pass catching commodity.

The high school junior announced recently that he's cut his list of potential landing spots to eight programs and that Miami is on that short list. Bennett also said he plans to commit in just under two weeks on Oct. 16th, so it's crunch time in his recruitment. The good news for Canes fans is that he had nothing but good things to say about "The U" to Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray.

"Every conversation I have had with Miami has been genuine since they offered me," said Bennett. "They have been on me heavy since they offered, and I feel like they deserve to be on my list."

Bennett already trekked to Miami on April 9. With him already being familiar with the Hurricanes, there's a chance to continue building a relationship with the talented receiver.

It's not clear which way Bennett's leaning at the moment but he holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and several other Power 5 programs. Miami's 2023 commits are currently ranked in Sports Illustrated's top ten classes for the cycle. If the Hurricanes can snag a commitment from Bennett, they'll be well on their way to another highly ranked class.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.