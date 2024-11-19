2026 4-Star Prospect Names Miami in Final Schools
Class of 2026 prospect and No. 16 ranked linebacker in the nation Izayia Williams, officially named his list of top eight schools this week, including the Hurricanes.
Williams is a 6-foot-1, 215 lb. linebacker from Leesburg, Florida who is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 31 player in the state.
Alongside the Hurricanes are in-state rivals Florida and UCF, as well as Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, USC, and Maryland. Williams held offers from over 15 division one programs before narrowing the list down to eight.
Williams committed to Florida State earlier this year in September, but officially announced he was reopening his recruitment on November 7th, just a few months after his commitment.
This season, as a junior at Tavares High School, Williams finished the year with an impressive 137 tackles, 22 of which went for a loss, and six sacks. He also had five pass breakups and an interception in coverage, showing his versatility as a linebacker.
As of now, the Hurricanes holds the No. 14 ranked recruiting class for 2026, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Mario Cristobal and his staff currently have three commitments for the class: linebacker Jordan Campbell, cornerback Camdin Portis and quarterback Dereon Coleman.