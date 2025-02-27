All Hurricanes

2026 Florida State Commit Tedarius Hughes has Official Visit with Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have a visit from one of it's rival schools hard commits Tedarious Hughes as he plans a few visits with other ACC schools.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are hosting Florida State hard-commit Tedarius Hughes on May 30 as they continue their recruiting trails.

Hughes committed yearly in his junior year of high school during the summer for the Seminoles and has not changed much who he would consider flipping for.

Hughes is a three-star recruit and before going down with an injury his sophomore year, he was having an outstanding season. Now he prepares for a monster senior campaign after he visits with the Canes.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

