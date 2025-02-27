2026 Florida State Commit Tedarius Hughes has Official Visit with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are hosting Florida State hard-commit Tedarius Hughes on May 30 as they continue their recruiting trails.
Hughes committed yearly in his junior year of high school during the summer for the Seminoles and has not changed much who he would consider flipping for.
Hughes is a three-star recruit and before going down with an injury his sophomore year, he was having an outstanding season. Now he prepares for a monster senior campaign after he visits with the Canes.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
