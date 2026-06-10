Another Star Recruit Shuts Down His Commitment Sticking With Miami

The Miami Hurricanes' recruiting wave continues to sweep the country, and it also allows another commitment to shut down his recruitment to stay locked in with the Canes.

Blue-ship safety Jaylyn Jones has shut down his commitment after his official visit in Coral Gables during the Legends Camp, highlighting what the program has to offer him and why he also loved it so much.

“It’s cool spending time with them because I know next year that they’re going to be the guys to put me on the field and develop me," Jones said after his official visit. "So it's definitely a good time, we've been bonding with each other and just building a little relationship before we actually get with each other.”

He's been Miami's longest tenured commit highlighting his dedication to the program.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

It also helps that the Hurricanes are among the best teams entering this season, with one of the better recruiting classes. The 2027 class is already closed, and Jones cited that as one reason it was easy to commit to Miami.

“Just a brotherhood," Jones said. "You see the 2027 commits we got, we just bonded with each other."“We are hungry, we want dogs. We want straight dogs, the 2027 class, they are looking for us to be ready to play — they don't want us to sit. They are looking for us to get on the field and compete for a national title.”

It also helps that Miami's 2027 class is already one of the best in the country, with four five-star recruits and the rest littered with four-star talent. It is just one of 17 recruits early in the summer, when more recruiting is still with more visits to go.

But this visit was more than that for Jones. It showed him everything that he needed to know for his future and what makes a place home for him. Miami is his home, and it is where he wants to be.

"Just shows that this is home, man," Jones said. "This is where I want to be, that's why this is the only OV I’m going to take.”“The players on the team, they just bring us in and welcome us. They showed that this is home.”

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