Hurricanes Recruiting Notes From Battle Miami

Article photo of Jaime Ffrench of Burch Sports; photo credit to Brian Smith.

Battle Sports held the first big tournament of the seven-on-seven season. It took place in South Florida, and the amount of talent was incredible.

Let’s dive right in, as there were some interesting recruiting notes to share about top prospects and the Miami Hurricanes.

Perhaps the most important note stemmed from an overarching theme about visits, as numerous teams that played in the Battle Sports tournament were heading down to Coral Gables to visit The U on Saturday night.

Some of the many teams included South Florida Express (Fort Lauderdale-Miami), Burch Sports (Jacksonville), Slimey Boyz (Tampa area), Sound Mind Sound Body (Detroit area), and Texas Threat (Dallas area).

As for the prospects themselves, there were more than anyone can list. Consider the following an overview. Further, there’s no particular order among the following prospects.

Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver, South Florida Express / Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna - 2024

Just because he’s committed to Ohio State, that has not changed him from being one of the most coveted prospects in America. Miami, as well as many other teams, have and will go after this young man. No reason the Canes or any other program should not.

He was arguably the most impressive player during Day 1 of Battle Miami. His one-handed catch in the end zone was tremendous, as the following clip displayed:

From the entire class of 2024, one could make an argument that Smith would be the best bet to make it to the National Football League, and it’s not only because of his physical talents. He does certainly have many of those, however.

Incredible in all of the following categories: length, quickness, change of direction, speed, and hand-eye coordination. Just as important, he once again showed an unusual maturity for someone that’s not even 18 years of age yet. Smith has long since deserved to be considered an elite prospect, and yesterday was more proof.

Zaquan Patterson, ATH, Defcon 7v7 / Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna - 2024

A top Miami recruiting target, Patterson (see interview article for more details) played safety and cornerback for Defcon 7v7. He’s being recruited by numerous programs across the country, and he could end up playing multiple positions at the college level.

He looked much more muscular than he did even last spring. Patterson put on good weight.

Bryce Underwood, quarterback, SMSB / Belleville (Mich.) High School - 2025

A highly regarded young signal caller, Underwood’s muscular 6-foot-4 and 207-pound frame stood out among numerous elite athletes. He’s been rated the No. 3 overall prospect from the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Already with a Hurricanes offer, Underwood visited Miami on Friday, and was heading back again Saturday night. To say the least, Miami should be considered a program that’s under consideration for Underwood with back-to-back unofficial visits.

Watching him move around, change arm angles, throw with velocity or take something off his throws, made it easy to see why Underwood was ranked so high. He still needs to learn the nuances of the quarterback position, but he’s unquestionably one of the highest upside prospects in the country, and that’s regardless of class.

Jordan Johnson-Rubell, Safety, Texas Threat / Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

The Fort Worth, Texas prospect that transferred to IMG had already visited Miami on Friday night. He’s one of the most heavily recruited players from the Lone Star State, and Miami is in the mix.

Johnson visited the Hurricanes on Friday night. Miami has definitely been involved and possesses a legit chance to land Johnson-Rubell. Some of the teams that have been competing for his services include Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and many other programs. Great kid and one that’s absolutely put together physically. Bright future lies ahead for him.

Jaime Ffrench, wide receiver, Burch Sports / Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2025

Ffrench earned an offer from the Miami coaching staff, and he’s one of the most coveted prospects within the Sunshine State. He was heading down to unofficially visit Miami with his teammates Saturday night. Expect the Canes to continue to push for him.

Seeing Ffrench play, he’s another prospect that’s truly put on good weight. In fact, he’s reshaped his body since last season. He still provided the fluid movements of a bona fide big-time receiver as well.

Further, Ffrench took a leadership role with his Burch Sports team. He was the vocal player getting his teammates to go through drills and that continued as he played games. Another great young man to be around.

This was just a snippet of the recruiting and overall thoughts from the first day of the Battle tournament. More prospect evaluations will be coming up from All Hurricanes during the next couple of days.