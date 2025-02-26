Blue Chip 2026 Safety Cortez Redding sets his Official Visit with Miami
The Hurricanes continue to be on the recruiting trail as they prepare for another visit with a blue-chip prospect.
Miami will host four-star safety Cortez Redding from May 30 to June 1. He will also take an official visit to Ole Miss a few weeks before as he prepares to narrow down his schools of where he wants to be.
The 6-0, 175-pound Safety from Jonesboro, GA also has offers from NC State, Florida and Georiga Tech.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a whole new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.