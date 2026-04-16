Miami Beats Out UGA, LSU, Others For 2027 Offensive Lineman

Miami continues to add mass to its front line with the addition of 2027 interior offensive lineman Tyler Ford of Gainesville, Georgia. Ford chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Ford lists at 6-foot-6 and 315 lbs. At that size, he projects as a player who can hit the ground running in his development, quickly adjusting and growing into the size needed to assist in the trenches on Saturdays in the ACC. Ford is the 10th signee of the 2027 class, and is a worthwhile addition in terms of Miami keeping its momentum going with the class as a whole.

Any time one can beat out the Georgia Bulldogs for an in-state prospect, it's a chance no program passes up. Miami took that chance with Ford, who visited a spring practice just a week ago. Despite being only a three-star according to the On3 Sports Composite, Ford was highly sought after by numerous Power Four programs, largely due to his sheer size.

Ford hails from a powerhouse Georgia program in Gainesville High School, where the Red Elephants finished this season 12-3 overall, with their only losses coming to Carrollton, Roswell and Thomas County Central, all of whom are powerhouses in their own right. The Red Elephants' offense rushed for an impressive 3,615 yards this year, according to the team's MaxPreps page, and the offense averaged over 415 yards per game as a whole.

It's safe to say, then, that Ford is used to blocking for and playing around explosive athletes. He'll have exactly that in Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher both out wide and in the backfield, along with Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal continue to impress when it comes to the offensive line room, clearly doubling down on the philosophy that earned the Hurricanes a trip to the national championship last year. Ford is the third offensive lineman to enter the fold as part of the 2027 class, with a few more expected to make their decisions sooner than later.

While Ford lists as an interior offensive lineman, his size will more than likely push him to the edge of the offensive line at the tackle spot. That suits the Hurricanes fine, though, as the coaching staff has made it a point to establish length on the outer edges first and foremost.

New Miami Commit Tyler Ford is an absolute monster.



Don’t be fooled by the ratings pic.twitter.com/yzBrJUWjnT — Top Tier Miami (@TopTierCanes) April 15, 2026

It will be interesting to see what Ford's recruiting stock does this season. With a few more reps like these, it wouldn't be surprising if Ford ends up being the steal of the class.