Where is Miami’s 2027 Class Stacking Up Nationally: First Alert
The 2027 Miami Hurricanes recruiting class continues to shape up, and with double-digit commitments already in the fold, it warrants a check-in on exactly where the recruiting experts rank Miami’s early return on the recruiting class.
Highlighted by Florida high school products like Nick Lennear and Sean Tatum, the class has plenty of South Florida flair, but its quarterback, Israel Abrams, hails from Illinois. Abrams is ranked as high as the second-best quarterback in the class.
As for the overall rankings, On3 Sports currently ranks the Hurricanes 8th nationally, while 247 Sports ranks them 4th in the nation. Bear in mind, though, that this is before most of them begin their senior campaign. For instance, Miami’s latest commit, Tyler Ford is expected to shoot up rankings lists throughout the course of his senior year.
The Hurricanes clearly want to add size to the roster, and currently have three offensive linemen committed in the class already. Undoubtedly, head coach Mario Cristobal and his offensive line coach, Alex Mirabal, have been open about their intentions with that room both on the recruiting trail and in the media.
It is unclear exactly how many players Miami plans on admitting for this cycle, but one thing is for certain: the Hurricanes aren’t playing around with the 2027 recruiting class.
Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 Important Dates
1 Day until Miami's Spring Game
140 Days until Miami @ Stanford
146 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami
First Alert: Monday, April 13, 2026
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
I think we are changing a lot of things up. We are going to get this right.Clinton Portis
Miami Hurricanes Results
Golf: ACC Championships
As a team, the Miami Hurricanes climbed three spots yesterday and are up to 8th on the scorecard. A few strokes separate the field, as Miami currently sits at two over par entering today’s continuation of play. North Carolina is ahead of the Hurricanes by two strokes. Individually, Stella Jelinek leads all Hurricanes at one under par.
Men’s Tennis: Miami 0, Duke 4
The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Tennis squad dropped a match to Duke 4-0.
Women’s Tennis: Miami 4, Wake Forest 3
The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Tennis unit came out on top against Wake Forest.
Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule
Rowing: Miami @ UCF Invitational | Orlando, FL | All Day
Track and Field: Miami @ Florida | Gainesville, FL | TBA
Women’s Tennis: Miami vs. Duke | Gary, NC| 3 p.m.
Baseball: Miami @ Stanford | Paulo Alto, CA | 9 p.m.
We'll Leave You With This
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar