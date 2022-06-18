Emory Williams Officially Visiting Miami, Can Canes Close the Deal?

The Miami Hurricanes are hosting one of their top quarterback prospects for an official visit right now. It’s Emory Williams, the lone in-state quarterback that Miami has offered within the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The 6’5”, 185-pound prospect from Milton (Fla.) High School is a late bloomer by traditional quarterback recruiting standards. The vast majority of quarterbacks that receive offers from a program like Miami are generally offered by early in their junior year. Miami was the first big-name program to offer Williams and that was less than two months ago.

Williams is currently one of the hottest prep quarterback names in America because he’s now been offered by not only the Hurricanes, but programs like Indiana offered on Feb. 20 and Pittsburgh offered on Feb. 25. Florida and Florida State, among other programs, also reportedly want to see him throw this summer before determining if they want to offer themselves.

With Williams now on the Miami campus, perhaps clarity about the situation will come about soon. Miami gets the first crack at gaining his commitment as this will be Williams’ first official visit. Before going any further with Williams, there are more moving parts to the Hurricanes’ quarterback recruiting situation to consider.

Will Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal still want a second quarterback if Williams jumps onboard? It’s possible that the recruitments of Jaden Rashada and Dante Moore will still be a part of the Miami quarterback recruiting equation. Both are certainly big-time signal callers that would be hard to pass up if either one decided Miami is the choice.

Rashada will make his decision known on June 26. Moore, meanwhile, could make a decision later this summer or later in the year. He has not yet commented about a specific announcement date for a commitment.

There are multiple situations for Cristobal and his coaching staff to consider with Williams, and that also extends to Rashada and Moore. Stay with All Hurricanes as we follow the Miami quarterback recruiting situation moving forward.

