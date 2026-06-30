Four-Star Receiver Picks Miami over In-State Programs

Miami has added a commitment in its 2027 class from four-star receiver Eli Woodard. Woodard was previously committed to USC. This is another huge recruiting win for Miami, which chose Miami over California, which is a lot closer to home for the receiver, plus the Golden Bears have Woodard’s high school quarterback, Dane Weber, committed.

With the commitment, Miami is now up to 20 commits in its 2027 class, which is good for third in the country.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

The talented receiver becomes Miami’s second-highest receiver commit in the 2027 class behind Nick Lennear.

At Nike’s “The Opening,” Woodard was one of the top performers and could push for five-star status by December.

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Marquis Evans is set to commit tomorrow. The four-star edge is one of the last Miami targets in the 2027 class who is uncommitted. While Miami is still in contention for the edge, the Alabama product looks to be staying home, with Auburn currently being the favorite to land him, according to Rivals. He is also choosing between Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Miami has been getting ahead of schedule with the next couple of recruiting classes, as the Hurricanes recently landed commitments from 2028 offensive lineman Kweli Fielder and 2029 quarterback CJ Cypher, and with the 2027 recruiting class starting to get to its tail end, it is time for Miami to look towards those classes.

Miami is trending for the top two players in the country (per Rivals’ Rankings) in the 2028 class. The highest-ranked player in the country is Brysen Wright, and while Wright has not revealed much about his recruitment, he has talked about Miami more than anyone else. The second-ranked player in the country is A’mir Sears, and he has talked very highly of Miami to On3’s EJ Holland. He also seems to be high on Oregon and Texas A&M.

Four-star receiver Armani Strong committed to Florida on June 28th. He is one of the top receivers in the state of Florida in the 2028 class. The Hurricanes targeted Strong and likely will not give up on him.

Despite Strong’s commitment to Florida, there are a lot of other receivers in the state of Florida whom Miami will make a push for in the 2028 class.

One name that pops up is Tromon Isaac, a four-star who is teammates with Strong at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He is ranked as the 12th-ranked player in the state of Florida.

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