Q&A with Five-Star Miami Commit Jaiden Bryant

Jaiden Bryant is one of the top players in the entire country. He originally committed to LSU before flipping to Miami.

The five-star has gone all-in on the Hurricanes since committing and is embracing the Hurricanes' culture.

Miami on SI recently did a Q&A with the five-star with some “fun” questions to learn more about him beyond the football field.

Here’s what Bryant said:

Q: What is your favourite spot on campus that is not football-related?

A: The pool

Q: What is your favourite food?

A: Pasta

Q: What is your favourite football memory ?

A: My pick six against Butler High School.

Q: Who is your favourite Miami player of all time?

A: Sean Taylor

Q: What is your favourite memory from your Miami OV?

A: The pictures

Q: Do you have any secret talents?

A: I am actually pretty good at soccer.

Q: Who is your favourite singer and song?

A: NBA Youngboy- Rooms

Q: What is your favourite movie or TV show?

A: SpongeBob

Q: Lebron James or Michael Jordan

A: Lebron

Q: What is a talent you wish you were better at?

A: Singing

More Recruiting News

Miami recently landed a commitment from four-star receiver Eli Woodard. He picked the Hurricanes, despite his high school quarterback being committed to California.

The Hurricanes recently offered 2027 three-star UNLV commit Jaylen Fitzgerald. The tight end also picked up an offer from Boston College the other day, and the two ACC schools will push for a flip of the nephew of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

With four-star Ty Keys committed in the 2027 class, Miami is beginning to look towards running backs in the 2028 class. One name to keep an eye on is Terriel Harmon out of West Boca High School. He recently spoke with Miami on SI about where Miami currently stands in his recruitment.

Finally, Miami recently picked up a commitment from 2029 quarterback CJ Cypher. Cypher is likely to be ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the country once rankings are released for the 2029 class, and between him, three-star 2028 quarterback Knox Amis, and 2027 four-star quarterback Israel Abrams, Miami is set at the quarterback position.

Regardless of who starts in the future, the Hurricanes are going to try to land the best receivers they can for these quarterbacks. With Woodard and Nick Lennear committed to the 2027 class, Miami is now pushing for top 2028 receivers. Some early names to watch out for in the 2028 class are Madoxx Davis, Brysen Wright, and Tromon Isaac.

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