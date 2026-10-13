Four-Star IOL from Class of 2027 Decommits from Miami

Four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams from the class of 2027 decommitted from Miami on Tuesday. He shared a statement to his social media confirming the announcement.

"First, I want to thank the University of Miami coaching staff for the time, effort, and care they have shown me and my family throughout my recruitment," Williams said in a post to X. "They have done an outstanding job recruiting me and building relationships with us, and I am truly grateful for their belief in me.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of Miami and reopen my recruitment. this is a personal decision and does not reflect any disappointment with Miami or its coaching staff. They have been great to me and my family every step of the way. They are elite.

"As we approach signing day in December, I want to give myself the opportunity to fully evaluate my options and make the best decision for my future. Where I will be for the next 3-4 years is a very important decision for my family and I, it's one that I don't take lightly. I still have a lot of love and respect for Miami, and I am keeping that door open with them as I move forward in this process.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process. I appreciate you understanding."

Williams, who is amongst the top offensive linemen from his class, originally committed to the Hurricanes back in May.

This is the second program Williams has decommitted from during his recruitment. The Phenix City, Ala. native originally committed to Alabama in September of 2025 before he decommitted that December.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)

Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)

Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)

Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Comitted 06/03/2026)

Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)

Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)

Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)

Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)

Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)

Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)

Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)

Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)

Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fourt Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)

Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)

Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)

Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)

Three-Star, DL DeMarco Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs - Pearland High School, Pearland, TX (Commited 05/31/2026)

Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Commited 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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