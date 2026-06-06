Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

The Vegas Golden Knights were an overtime goal away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup final with the series heading back to their home ice. Instead, Seth Jarvis found the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes, and now the series is tied at 1-1 heading to Game 3.

Game 3 will take place in Vegas on Saturday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Odds, Puck Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes +1.5 (-280)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -110

Golden Knights -110

Total

OVER 5.5 (-122)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series record: Tied 1-1

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Starting Goalies

Carolina: Frederik Andersen (1.72 GAA, .917 SV% in Playoffs)

Vegas: Carter Hart (2.41 GAA, .917 SV% in Playoffs)

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-113) via FanDuel

As I've written about before the last few Hurricanes' games, I'm going to continue to bet on Logan Stankoven to record a point in every game until the betting market adjusts its odds. He continues to lead the Hurricanes in expected goals in this postseason with 7.2, which is 1.1 more than the next closest player. He's also third on the team in total postseason points. Despite that, he's sixth on the odds list to record a point in Game 3.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Prediction and Pick

This series has been closer than I expected through the first two rounds, and I don't mean the final scores of the games. The expected goals have actually favored the Golden Knights, at 3.2 per 60 minutes of play compared to 2.67 for the Hurricanes. I also don't fully trust Frederik Andersen, who has an .869 save percentage since the start of the Eastern Conference Final.

I think the Golden Knights should be set as slight favorites on their home ice. With the game set as a pick'em, I'll take Vegas at -110.

Pick: Golden Knights -110 via FanDuel

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