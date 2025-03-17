Jai Lucas Starts His Recruiting Trail Early Visiting Five-Star Forward Toni Bryant
Basketball recruiting for the Miami Hurricanes is about to be a lighshow thanks to new head coach Jai Lucas.
The Hurricanes don't have a single commit from the 2025 season remaining and now he is set to make the 2026 class special. That starts with taking a visit to see the No. 1 player in Florida five-star Toni Bryant according to Alex Karamanos.
The Tampa, Fla. native took a visit to Kansas over the weekend to start his recruiting cycle as he prepares for his senior season.
Bryant has been recruited heavily but there is no indication where he might be interested in going. He has 19 offers, his most recent one is from Kansas State, but Lucas is the first head coach to come and see him in person. Lucas has been raved about being a monster recruiter and getting a top 15 player as his first commit would be an amazing start.
Lucas believes that the best upcoming players are coming out of South Florida and he is working non-stop to bring the Hurricanes program back to being National Championship contenders. He also has a portal period to work with to rebuild an entire roster after the first Hurricane has entered.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.