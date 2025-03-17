All Hurricanes

Jai Lucas Starts His Recruiting Trail Early Visiting Five-Star Forward Toni Bryant

It has been less than a week for the Miami Hurricanes head coach as he is already making moves to stack the 2026 recruiting class visiting the No. 1 player in Florida Toni Bryant.

Justice Sandle

Victory Christian (10) Quinton Wilson goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Victory Christian (10) Quinton Wilson goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Basketball recruiting for the Miami Hurricanes is about to be a lighshow thanks to new head coach Jai Lucas.

The Hurricanes don't have a single commit from the 2025 season remaining and now he is set to make the 2026 class special. That starts with taking a visit to see the No. 1 player in Florida five-star Toni Bryant according to Alex Karamanos.

The Tampa, Fla. native took a visit to Kansas over the weekend to start his recruiting cycle as he prepares for his senior season.

Bryant has been recruited heavily but there is no indication where he might be interested in going. He has 19 offers, his most recent one is from Kansas State, but Lucas is the first head coach to come and see him in person. Lucas has been raved about being a monster recruiter and getting a top 15 player as his first commit would be an amazing start.

Lucas believes that the best upcoming players are coming out of South Florida and he is working non-stop to bring the Hurricanes program back to being National Championship contenders. He also has a portal period to work with to rebuild an entire roster after the first Hurricane has entered.

Read More Basketball News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting