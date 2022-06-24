Manning Selects Texas, Rashada Picks?

On Wednesday, the Arch Manning sweepstakes concluded with his commitment to the University of Texas. Now the next major quarterback to make a decision will actually be one that is choosing among a select few college football programs that includes the Miami Hurricanes.

John Garcia, Jr. of Sports Illustrated and SI All-American wrote the following about Jaden Rashada, the elite Golden State signal caller that was just on Miami’s campus for an official visit.

“Rashada originally marked June 18 as a verbal commitment date, where SI sources pinned Florida and Texas A&M as the most likely winners of a longstanding battle around the Pittsburg (Cailf.) High School star.

Leading up to the day, however, he pushed the decision back to June 26 and had time to take what will be known as the swing visit in his recruitment—an official visit to Miami—during the week.”

Prior to Rashada adding the Miami official visit to his calendar, there was a prior interview that made it clear he was still looking at the Hurricanes.

Garcia reported about Rashada during the Overtime Las Vegas seven-on-seven tournament . That’s when it became known that Rashada was truly thinking about making the Hurricanes an official visit destination.

Ole Miss (April 22), Texas A&M (June 3), LSU (June 5), Florida (June 7) and Miami (June 21) were the five lucky programs. Everyone will soon know if Rashada’s time with Head Coach Mario Cristobal and everything the Hurricanes have to offer was enough for Miami to come out victorious.

