Miami's 2028 Quarterback Commitment Hints Towards a Bigger Target

The Miami Hurricanes continue to recruit, and even with a 2027 recruiting class that is starting to shape into one of Mario Cristobal's best, the 2028 class also draws some interest.

The Hurricanes have landed the commitment of rising 2028 quarterback Knox Annis.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 QB Knox Annis has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 205 QB from Jacksonville, FL chose the Hurricanes over Tennessee and Auburn



“All Glory to God!!”⁰https://t.co/ZHdcC4JF2G pic.twitter.com/YLBjB73zz0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2026

The three-star quarterback and Jacksonville, Fla. native had offers from other SEC schools such as Florida, Tennessee, and Auburn, but the Canes and Shannon Dawson see something in the quarterback. He is a dual threat who saw his production increase after earning the starting job at Mandarin during his freshman season.

His sophomore season saw him throw for 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 330 yards, tacking on a rushing touchdown.

Moreover, the Canes also have interest in his teammate, and bringing both in is a recruiting tactic that Cristobal and the Hurricanes staff tried to master over the years.

The Bigger Move

Mandarin's Brysen Wright (1) looks on during the second quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brysen Wright is one of the most electric high school players in the country and has a high interest in the Hurricanes. His quarterback just committed to the Canes, bringing in a bigger circle on the Canes' target for next season.

Wright is currently the No. 4 recruit in the 2028 class and the No. 1 receiver. This move is a clear recruiting move to get Wright.

A catch you have to see to believe 😳



2025 @NFLFLAG Championships on ESPN/NFLNhttps://t.co/u9u8C2UgX8 to find a league near you pic.twitter.com/x4y7uZFWpC — NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2025

Having both players on the team with their connection is the goal, but the Hurricanes have been after the talented receiver since his freshman season.

The 2028 class is still far away from being complete, but it's clear that the Hurricanes' No. 1 target is Wright. He will also be the other teams' top target. It all depends on whether his quarterback stays and if the Canes can stay consistent with their recruiting inside the Sunshine State.

The Hurricanes have proven to be one of the best programs in the country, with a returning interest that is starting to pay off. Now, Cristobal has done the work after a National Championship game apperance, the next goal is a championship.

Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Committed 1/13/25

Zaquan Linton, OT, Committed 7/8/25

Josh Johnson, DL, 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB, 4/3/26

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