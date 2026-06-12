Miami and Adidas Partnerships Have Figured Out the Perfect Recruiting Method

The Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal have done something great with new deals with Name, Image, and Likeness, and their partners at Adidas.

Recruiting has turned this into a selection game, and with talent across the country. Some say it's not for the money, and others can show in the end that it does. However, some like money and playing football at the highest level.

It was the original purpose of NIL, and the Hurricanes have added another recruiting tactic way of keeping some more talent at home and return the program to a consistent national championship contender.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

Now, one of the Hurricanes' top recruits in the 2027 class has a new Adidas deal, feeding into the program's farm of future NFL Talents.

5-star Miami WR commit Nick Lennear, 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs, and 2028 5-star ATH A’Mir Sears have signed with adidas as a part of a seven-player high school class for the three-stripes brand. pic.twitter.com/XbwR5Kmm77 — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) June 12, 2026

Five-star wide receiver and Miami commit Nick Lennear is one of seven players in this high school class to be an adidas athlete.

But Lennear was already familiar with the adidas brand, thanks to how companies have started NIL brand ambassadorship deals.

In 2025, Adidas announced that it would outfit all 41 HS teams across Miami-Dade County and enter into a new partnership.

“This partnership will have a transformative impact on our high school athletes, inspiring and empowering the next generation of athletes across our schools,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said in a statement.

Adidas gear on some of the best. rising talent in the country. The same brand that is also synonymous with the Hurricanes. 10/10, no notes. Christobal is already trying to get ahead of others with classes like the 2035 group, which are still learning about rocks and the solar system. Miami will be in their blood by the time other recruiters come around, returning the original pipeline to Coral Gables.

Lennear is one of the many players benefiting from this, and having that connection with Miami also sweetens the pop as well. However, Miami and its recruiting have also proven that they are getting the right players when this is in place.

It also helps that many players want to come to Miami now more than ever, bringing in more star athletes from around the country familiar with the brand. This is just one of many ways for the Canes, but one of the most effective hometown pots that helps.

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