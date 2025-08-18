Adidas Will Outfit All 41 HS Teams Across Miami-Dade County In New Partnership
All sports programs across Miami-Dade county's 41 public high schools will now be sponsored by Adidas, the brand announced Monday.
The schools, which were previously partnered with various athletic brands, will now all be under the same umbrella for the first time across varsity, junior varsity and feeder programs. Approximately 15,000 student-athletes will be outfitted and provided with Adidas apparel and equipment as part of the multi-year deal.
The news was announced Monday morning at the newly named 'adidas Field at Traz Powell Stadium,' which features a fresh design to reflect the branding.
“This partnership will have a transformative impact on our high school athletes, inspiring and empowering the next generation of athletes across our schools,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres said in a statement.
The partnership, which takes effect immediately, will provide new uniforms for all teams to be worn starting this fall. Jerseys for Miami-Dade's 'Super 7' schools, including Miami Northwestern, Miami Central, Booker T Washington, South Dade, Carol City, Homestead and Norland, were revealed Monday and can be purchased by fans.
The deal ties Adidas to the third largest school district in the U.S and further strengthens the brand's presence in the Miami area. Adidas is already a sponsor of the University of Miami's athletic programs and also holds a lifetime partnership with Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi.
Miami-Dade's schools are known to be a hot spot for football talent, with many current NFL players hailing from the area—including Buccaneers LB Lavonte David and QB and former Miami Northwestern coach Teddy Bridgewater. As of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, more active players (17) came from Miami high schools than any other in the country. Las Vegas, Nev. (16) and Bradenton, Fla. (15) closely followed.