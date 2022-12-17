Props to Miami Central & Rueben Bain for Winnig State Title

The Florida high school football season is a grind. A long grind. All those hours of sweat, running in the humidity of the tropical weather here in the Sunshine State, it takes a toll on the human body.

Those long hours are for a reason. To win. In the case of Miami Hurricanes defensive end commitment Rueben Bain, as well as all of his Miami Central teammates, those long practices and time spent with conditioning in the sun paid off last night.

Central held on for a 38-31 win over American Heritage in a hard fought game with loads of talent on both teams. Great contest.

Not surprisingly, Bain is a primary reason for the victory. He is unquestionably one of the nation's best pass rushers, and that certainly did not change last night.

Congratulations to the Rockets on their state championship. It's their ninth since starting the 2010 season (yes, really). Here are a few more tweets regarding Central's fourth consecutive state title, but first, a statistic that places Central's dominance in perspecive.

Central is now 150-23 since 2010. Considering it plays in the Miami Public League, in addition to taking on all comers like going on the road and knocking off Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this season, that overall mark is one of the most incredible in the history of high school football. Truly remarkable.

Here's a touchdown run from Central, courtesy of Florida High School Football.

Sun Sentinel beat writer Adam Lichtenstein with a great video of a touchdown pass for Central.

As for Bain, he is now going to be signing with the Hurricanes on Dec. 21, as a part of one of the nation's top recruiting classes. He has a bright future in Coral Gables with the Canes.

