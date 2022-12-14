Reuben Bain Helps Miami with South Florida Recruiting Momentum

As noted in yesterday’s Rueben Bain commitment article, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal wanted to prioritize recruiting South Florida talent. It’s not like some of the former Miami coaches did not try to do the same thing, but they were simply not that successful.

The last head coach was a prime example.

Before Manny Diaz was let go, only one player from the greater Dade County area was committed to the Canes. That was linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, from the same high school as Bain, Miami (Fla.) Central.

That should have never been the case at Miami. With all the talent within the greater South Florida area, one commitment for the Miami football program from a South Florida recruit? The change has begun with the new coaching staff.

To say the least, Cristobal, his assistant coaching staff, and the recruiting administrative staff, all combined to make this 2023 recruiting class one that begins to modify that narrative.

Of Miami’s 23 commitments, seven hail from South Florida. That number will probably grow in future seasons. It’s definitely a process, so let's take a look.

Cristobal had previous ties to numerous other states while being an assistant coach for Alabama and the head coach for Oregon. He brought those contacts to Coral Gables and has a national class that mixed in some of the best players from the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas.

It has worked extremely well. Moving forward, there’s reason to believe the percentage of South Florida talent will increase for the Canes. This current coaching staff will gain better relationships, year by year, with the local coaches and prospects. Considering the following points regarding recruiting perception as to further reasons why.

Beyond the seven committed recruits that Miami area high school coaches and players at least know about, if not know them personally, Bain’s commitment was another example that Cristobal and his staff could land elite talent from Miami football program’s own backyard. That's great for perception.

RELATED: Miami Public League Coaches Comment on Cristobal, Miami Recruiting

Recruits and high school coaches follow the recruiting rankings. With Bain being ranked No. 66 in the overall SI 99 player rankings, he is a high profile player that will help the Canes move up in the overall team rankings, too.

This is on the heels of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Chris Johnson’s announcement that he would be attending Miami. That’s two big-time South Florida players in the same week.

Indeed, Miami has begun to swing the pendulum back towards top-notch talent staying home and being a Hurricane.

As National Signing Day is one week away, the Canes could add more South Florida talent to the recruiting class. There’s still much to be decided during these last seven days, and All Hurricanes is excited to bring it to Canes fans.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.